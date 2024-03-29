 Central Railway To Operate Special Holi Trains From Pune To Indore On March 30 & 31 - Get All Details Here
This is to clear the extra rush of passengers

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Central Railway has announced the operation of special Holi trains from Pune to Indore to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details are as follows:

Train No. 09330 Pune-Indore Holi special will depart from Pune on March 31 at 8:25pm and arrive at Indore the next day at 2:05pm.

Train No. 09329 Indore-Pune Holi special will depart from Indore on March 30 at 11:50pm and arrive at Pune the next day at 6:40 pm.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, and Dewas.

Composition: A total of 23 ICF Coaches, including one AC-2 Tier, three AC-3 Tier, 15 Sleeper Class, and four General Second Class coaches, including two Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van.

Reservation: Booking for Train No. 09330 will open on March 30 at all Computerised Reservation Centres and on the www.irctc.co.in website.

