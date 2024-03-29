Central Railway To Operate Special Summer Trains From Pune To Gorakhpur & Danapur - Details Inside | File Photo

Central Railway has announced the operation of special summer trains from Pune to Gorakhpur and Danapur to accommodate the additional passenger rush.

Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune (26 trips)

Train No. 01431, the Pune-Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Special, will depart every Friday from April 5 to June 28 (13 trips) at 4.15pm from Pune, reaching Gorakhpur at 9pm the following day.

Train No. 01432, the Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast Weekly Special, will depart every Saturday from April 6 to June 29 (13 trips) at 11.25pm from Gorakhpur, arriving in Pune on Monday at 6.25am.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangna Rani Laxmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur Junction, Basti, and Khalilabad.

Composition: Total of 22 ICF Coaches including two AC-3 Tier, 16 Sleeper Class, and four General Second Class, along with two Luggage cum Guard Brake Vans.

Pune-Danapur-Pune (26 trips)

Train No. 01105, the Pune-Danapur Weekly Special, will depart from Pune at 7.55pm every Monday from April 1 to June 24 (13 trips) and will arrive at Danapur at 4.30am on the third day.

Train No. 01106, the Danapur-Pune Weekly Special, will depart from Danapur at 6.30am every Wednesday from April 3 to June 26 (13 trips) and will reach Pune at 5.35am the following day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: Total of 22 ICF Coaches including Two AC-3 Tier, 16 Sleeper Class, and Four General Second Class, along with Two Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans.