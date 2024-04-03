Mumbai News: Railway Workers Voice Concern Over Divisional Railway Authorities' Decision To Halt Reallotment Of Quarters

Representational Image | X

Railway workers have voiced their discontent over the recent decision by the Divisional Railway Authorities of Western Railways Mumbai division to halt the reallotment of railway quarters in the Mumbai area. The decision, which impacts the welfare of railway employees, has drawn criticism from the Railway Union.

Issue Faced By Employees Highlighted By Working President Of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh

Ajay Singh, the working president of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh, highlighted the issue, pointing out that the decision to halt reallotment is directly contrary to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Railway authorities and the Dharavi redevelopment project authorities in 2019.

The MoU outlined specific commitments regarding the construction of new quarters and infrastructure before the dismantling of existing quarters, a condition which has not been met by the redevelopment agency. This failure to fulfill obligations renders the decision to halt reallotment unjustified, according to Singh.

NFIR Urges Railway Board For MoU Adherence

In response to these concerns, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) has also urged the Railway Board to intervene and ensure the implementation of the specific portion of the MoU related to the construction of Railway quarters before relocating the affected employees of Matunga Railway Colony.

"The matter underscores the importance of adhering to agreements and prioritizing the welfare of railway employees amidst infrastructure development projects in Mumbai. The Railway Union continues to advocate for the rights of affected employees, emphasizing the need for prompt resolution of this issue" said Ajay Singh.