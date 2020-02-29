Railways going through its worst phase: NFIR general secretary

Mhow: National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) general secretary M Raghwaiya said that railways is undergoing its worst phase at present and disinvestment in railways will increase unemployment and ultimately result in a loss for the country.

He was in Mhow to take part in the farewell function of chief ticket inspector of Mhow Rakesh Dubey on Saturday.

Interacting with the media Raghwaiya criticized the running of private trains like Tejas. He said that the private parties are using all infrastructure of railways and earning high revenue by charging more fare than railways but they are not allowing railway staff to travel free of cost in them which is highly objectionable.

He said that the government has borrowed 1.7 lakh crores from LIC for development of infrastructure, enhancing of safety and security of passengers but as of now, nothing in that regard is visible on the ground. He said that the money is to be returned in 2024 but there is no chance of returning the money as the profit of railways is going down due to the wrong policies of the government.

He alleged that the coach factories are being sold to private parties whereas they were earning high profits and manufacturing coaches at one-third of the cost at which the government is importing from other countries. He also said that Modi talks of Make in India campaign while shutting such companies.

In the farewell function, Congress leader Kripashankar Shukla, Vishnu Prasad Shukla and many other office bearers of the railway union were present.