Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway to run 3 special trains to clear extra rush during Holi

Ratlam: Western Railway has announced special trains for clearing extra rush on Holi festival. According to railway press release, three special trains will run to clear Holi festival’s extra rush between Ahmadabad-Patna, Gandhidham-Bhagalpur and Nizamuddin-Pune and will have stoppage at Ratlam railway station.

AC special train between Nizamuddin-Pune will run on March 3 and March 10 from Nizamuddin and on March 5 and March 12 from Pune. Train no 04418 Nizamuddin to Pune AC special train will commence journey from Nizamuddin at 9.35 pm and will reach Ratlam at 7.05 am next day and will reach Pune at 9.25 pm.

Similarly, train no 04417 Pune to Nizamuddin train will depart from Pune at 5.15 am reach at Ratlam railway station at 6.20 pm and Nizamuddin at 5.35 am the next day. This train will have one first class AC, six second ACs and 10 third AC coaches.

Another special train between Ahmadabad-Patna will run on March 7 from Ahmadabad and from Patna on March 10. Train no 09417 train from Ahmedabad will depart at 7.55 pm on Saturday from Ahmadabad which will reach Ratlam railway station at 3 am on Sunday and Patna railway station at 8.45 am on Monday.

Similarly train no 09418 will depart from Patna at 11.45 am and will reach Ratlam railway station next day at 3.15 pm so as to reach Ahmadabad at 10.30 pm. This train will have one second AC, four third ACs, 11 sleepers and four general coaches.

Special train between Gandhidham- Bhagalpur will run from Gandhidham on March 6 and from Bhagalpur on March 9. Train no 09451 Gandhidham to Bhagalpur will depart from Gandhidham at 5.40 pm and will reach Ratlam railway station at 6 am next day so as to reach Bhagalpur at 10.15 pm on March 8.

Similarly train no 09452 from Bhagalpur will commence journey at 6.30 am will reach Ratlam at 7.50 pm on March 10 and Gandhidham at 8 am on March 11. Composition of this train will include one second AC, three third ACs, 10 sleepers and four general coaches.