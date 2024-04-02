Central Railway’s Impressive Performance In Freight Loading, Registers 9% Increase With Best Ever Revenue Of 9,446 Crore

Central Railway’s Impressive Performance In Freight Loading |

Central Railway has given an impressive performance in Freight Loading for the Financial Year(FY) 2023-24 (April-2023 to March-2024).

CR has achieved Best Ever Freight Loading of 89.24 million tonnes for the FY 2023-24 against loading of 81.88 million tonnes last year, registering an increase of 9%.

The loading in the month of March-2024 was 9.04 million tonnes as against loading of 8.69 million tonnes in March -2023. This is also the Best Ever Loading figures for the month of March with an increase of 4.02%.

Central Railway has also surpassed the loading target of 89.05 million tonnes for FY 2023-24.

The remarkable loading has enabled Central Railway to achieve originating freight revenue of Rs.9446 crore registering an increase of 12% over last year, besides achieving an incremental growth of Rs.1007 crore over last year.

Growthwise Central Railway stands Third amongst railways loading more than 75 million tonnes.

The NTKM (Net Tonne Kilometers) , which is payload of one tonne carried over one km also increased by 8.1% over last year

Central Railway has registered increased loading in March-2024 as follows:

• 1927 rakes of Steel as against 1514 rakes last year (increase of 27.3%)

• 1178 rakes of Automobiles as against 1020 rakes last year (increase of 15.5%)

• 10,639 rakes of Coal as against 9739 rakes last year (increase of 9.2%)

Commodity wise incremental growth over last year in terms of million tonnes is as follows:

• Iron Ore – 35.4%

• RMSP(Raw Material for Steel Plant) – 35.1 %

• Iron & Steel – 28.9%

• Cement – 21.6%

• Automobiles – 13%

• Coal - 9.4%

• Container – 6.2%

• Fertilizer – 1.5%

Central Railway has been striving hard and has managed to maintain a consistent improvement in loading performance in all commodities which has enabled it to achieve significant growth in Freight loadings.