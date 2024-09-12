 Rail Commuters To Benefit From 12 New Suburban Services As Mumbai Central Division Of Western Railway Gears Up For Expansion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRail Commuters To Benefit From 12 New Suburban Services As Mumbai Central Division Of Western Railway Gears Up For Expansion

Rail Commuters To Benefit From 12 New Suburban Services As Mumbai Central Division Of Western Railway Gears Up For Expansion

A senior official of the WR confirmed that a proposal for these new services has been submitted to the headquarters for formal approval. However, the timeline for their introduction has yet to be finalized.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai Central division of Western Railway (WR) is preparing to introduce 12 new suburban services, increasing the total daily services from 1,394 to 1,406. These services are expected to start from next month.

"This expansion aims to enhance commuter convenience and efficiency across the city's suburban rail network," said an official.

News Confirmed

A senior official of the WR confirmed that a proposal for these new services has been submitted to the headquarters for formal approval. However, the timeline for their introduction has yet to be finalized. 

FPJ Shorts
Dow Jones, S&P 500 In Green; American Markets In Green After US Inflation Rate Drops To 2.5%
Dow Jones, S&P 500 In Green; American Markets In Green After US Inflation Rate Drops To 2.5%
Singer Jon Bon Jovi Stops Woman From Attempting Suicide On Nashville Bridge; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Singer Jon Bon Jovi Stops Woman From Attempting Suicide On Nashville Bridge; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Everything You Need To Know About WWE Wrestler Kavita Devi Who Is Ready To Face Olympian Vinesh Phogat in Haryana Elections 2024
Everything You Need To Know About WWE Wrestler Kavita Devi Who Is Ready To Face Olympian Vinesh Phogat in Haryana Elections 2024
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Result Soon, Here’s The Download Link
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Result Soon, Here’s The Download Link
Read Also
Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western...
article-image

While the exact date for the introduction of the new services is yet to be finalized, sources indicate that the increase will occur after the completion of ongoing six-line work between Goregaon and Kandivali. The current traffic block for this project is expected to finish by the first week of October. The completion of this work will provide additional paths for the new services.

About The Proposal

The proposal also includes upgrading 10 existing services from 12-car to 15-car rakes and redirecting some suburban services. Notably, services on the CSMT-Borivali Harbour route will be rerouted to the Churchgate-Virar route.

Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Over 1,75,000 Noise Barriers Installed Along Corridor
article-image

As per the proposal,12 new services will comprise, four between Dadar and Virar, one between Virar and Churchgate, one between Borivali and Churchgate, two between Churchgate and Andheri, three between Churchgate and Goregaon, one between Churchgate and Nalasopara. Additionally, the proposal outlines operational changes for 16 other suburban services, including a transition from slow to fast corridors, aimed at reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rail Commuters To Benefit From 12 New Suburban Services As Mumbai Central Division Of Western...

Rail Commuters To Benefit From 12 New Suburban Services As Mumbai Central Division Of Western...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 34-Year-Old BEST Employee In Decade-Old Molestation Case, Deems Him...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 34-Year-Old BEST Employee In Decade-Old Molestation Case, Deems Him...

Mumbai: Police Plan To Book Ganpati Mandal For Negligence After BMW Hit-And-Run Claims 1 Life,...

Mumbai: Police Plan To Book Ganpati Mandal For Negligence After BMW Hit-And-Run Claims 1 Life,...

Mumbai: Chembur Society Clubhouse In Tussle As Residents Allege Illegal Construction Without BMC...

Mumbai: Chembur Society Clubhouse In Tussle As Residents Allege Illegal Construction Without BMC...

Bombay High Court Forms Panel Of Doctors To Review 2021 Death Case Amid Murder Allegations

Bombay High Court Forms Panel Of Doctors To Review 2021 Death Case Amid Murder Allegations