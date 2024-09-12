Rail Commuters To Benefit From 12 New Suburban Services As Mumbai Central Division Of Western Railway Gears Up For Expansion

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai Central division of Western Railway (WR) is preparing to introduce 12 new suburban services, increasing the total daily services from 1,394 to 1,406. These services are expected to start from next month.

"This expansion aims to enhance commuter convenience and efficiency across the city's suburban rail network," said an official.

News Confirmed

A senior official of the WR confirmed that a proposal for these new services has been submitted to the headquarters for formal approval. However, the timeline for their introduction has yet to be finalized.

While the exact date for the introduction of the new services is yet to be finalized, sources indicate that the increase will occur after the completion of ongoing six-line work between Goregaon and Kandivali. The current traffic block for this project is expected to finish by the first week of October. The completion of this work will provide additional paths for the new services.

About The Proposal

The proposal also includes upgrading 10 existing services from 12-car to 15-car rakes and redirecting some suburban services. Notably, services on the CSMT-Borivali Harbour route will be rerouted to the Churchgate-Virar route.

As per the proposal,12 new services will comprise, four between Dadar and Virar, one between Virar and Churchgate, one between Borivali and Churchgate, two between Churchgate and Andheri, three between Churchgate and Goregaon, one between Churchgate and Nalasopara. Additionally, the proposal outlines operational changes for 16 other suburban services, including a transition from slow to fast corridors, aimed at reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity.