Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Over 1,75,000 Noise Barriers Installed Along Corridor

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 1,75,000 Noise Barriers Installed Along 87.5 km Stretch | File Photo

Mumbai: More than 1,75,000 noise barriers have been installed along the viaduct in Gujarat of Mumbai -Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

"The installation of noise barriers work along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor is underway. As on date, the noise barriers have been installed over a stretch of 87.5 km" said an official adding that major infrastructure work is currently progress in Gujarat and Maharashtra section, showcasing another milestone for India's first bullet train project.

According to an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation, the noise barriers are designed to minimize sound generated by both the train and the civil structures during operations. "The barriers are 2 meters in height and 1 meter in width, with each panel weighing approximately 830-840 kg. The barriers will not only reflect and distribute the aerodynamic noise but also suppress noise from the wheels running on the tracks. In more populated regions, the barriers will rise to 3 meters, with the upper 1 meter made of translucent polycarbonate to ensure passengers can still enjoy the scenic view" said official.

"For manufacturing the noise barriers, six precast factories have been set up across Gujarat, with three in Ahmedabad, and one each in Surat, Vadodara, and Anand. These modular units are produced efficiently and installed at a rate of 2,000 barriers per kilometer of viaduct" official further added.