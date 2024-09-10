Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Sees Installation Of 1.75 Lakh Noise Barriers

More than 1,75,000 noise barriers installed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Viaduct.

Statement Of An Official

"The installation of noise barriers work along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor is underway. As of date, the noise barriers have been installed over a stretch of 87.5 km. More than 1,75,000 noise barriers have been installed in Gujarat" said an official.

"For a stretch of 1 km, 2000 number of noise barriers are installed on either side of the viaduct. Three precast factories for this modular element have been established in Surat, Anand, and Ahmedabad for the manufacturing of noise barriers" he said.

About The Noise Barriers

These noise barriers are installed to mitigate the noise that will be generated by the train and civil structure during operations. The noise barriers are concrete panels 2 metre high from the rail level and 1 metre wide. Each noise barrier weighs around 830-840 kg. They will reflect and distribute the aerodynamic sound generated by the train and the sound will be generated by the lower part of the train, primarily by the wheels running on the tracks.

These are designed in such a way that they will not obstruct the view of the passengers enjoying the train ride. The viaduct passing through the residential and urban areas will have higher/taller noise barriers of 3 metre. In addition to the 2-metre concrete panel, the additional 1-metre noise barrier will be of ‘Polycarbonate’ and translucent in nature.