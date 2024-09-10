 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Sees Installation Of 1.75 Lakh Noise Barriers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Sees Installation Of 1.75 Lakh Noise Barriers

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Sees Installation Of 1.75 Lakh Noise Barriers

These noise barriers are installed to mitigate the noise that will be generated by the train and civil structure during operations. The noise barriers are concrete panels 2 metre high from the rail level and 1 metre wide. Each noise barrier weighs around 830-840 kg.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

More than 1,75,000 noise barriers installed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Viaduct.

Statement Of An Official

"The installation of noise barriers work along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor is underway. As of date, the noise barriers have been installed over a stretch of 87.5 km. More than 1,75,000 noise barriers have been installed in Gujarat" said an official.  

"For a stretch of 1 km, 2000 number of noise barriers are installed on either side of the viaduct. Three precast factories for this modular element have been established in Surat, Anand, and Ahmedabad for the manufacturing of noise barriers" he said.

FPJ Shorts
'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of Government Service
'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of Government Service
Selena Gomez Reveals She Can't Have Children Due To Medical Issues: 'Would Put My & Baby's Life In Jeopardy'
Selena Gomez Reveals She Can't Have Children Due To Medical Issues: 'Would Put My & Baby's Life In Jeopardy'
Sunny Leone Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja With Husband Daniel Weber
Sunny Leone Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja With Husband Daniel Weber
New Stipend Rates Announced By NBEMS for Medical Institutions; 5% Increase For DNB Post-Diploma Candidates
New Stipend Rates Announced By NBEMS for Medical Institutions; 5% Increase For DNB Post-Diploma Candidates
Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: BKC To Boisar Via Thane, Virar In Just 36 Minutes
article-image

About The Noise Barriers

These noise barriers are installed to mitigate the noise that will be generated by the train and civil structure during operations. The noise barriers are concrete panels 2 metre high from the rail level and 1 metre wide. Each noise barrier weighs around 830-840 kg. They will reflect and distribute the aerodynamic sound generated by the train and the sound will be generated by the lower part of the train, primarily by the wheels running on the tracks.

These are designed in such a way that they will not obstruct the view of the passengers enjoying the train ride. The viaduct passing through the residential and urban areas will have higher/taller noise barriers of 3 metre. In addition to the 2-metre concrete panel, the additional 1-metre noise barrier will be of ‘Polycarbonate’ and translucent in nature.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of...

'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of...

CBI & INTERPOL Collaborate To Secure Return Of International Gold Smuggler Muniyad Ali Khan From UAE

CBI & INTERPOL Collaborate To Secure Return Of International Gold Smuggler Muniyad Ali Khan From UAE

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Sees Installation Of 1.75 Lakh Noise Barriers

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Sees Installation Of 1.75 Lakh Noise Barriers

Indian Railways Likely To Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Express Trains On September 15

Indian Railways Likely To Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Express Trains On September 15

UP Shocker! Man, Out On Bail In Abduction Case, Allegedly Kidnaps The Same 17-Year-Old Girl Again &...

UP Shocker! Man, Out On Bail In Abduction Case, Allegedly Kidnaps The Same 17-Year-Old Girl Again &...