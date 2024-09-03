Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: BKC To Boisar Via Thane, Virar In Just 36 Minutes

Bullet Train Project to Slash BKC-Boisar Travel Time to 36 Minutes. | File Image

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project is also set to revolutionize travel within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), significantly enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times for thousands of commuters. According to National High Speed Rail Corporation, proposed bullet train will cover the distance of BKC and Boisar via Thane and Virar in just 36 minutes.

"The bullet train service, which will run between Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Ahmedabad, will also bring distant suburbs closer and open up new possibilities for work, leisure, and development. Currently, a train journey from central Mumbai to Boisar takes over 90 minutes; however, the high-speed rail will cut this travel time down to just 36 minutes. This substantial reduction is expected to enhance convenience for daily commuters and tourists alike" said an official.

The bullet train services will operate in two variants, a fast service with limited stops and a slower service that halts at all stations along the route, similar to Mumbai's existing local train systems. The project is expected to commence operations in Gujarat by the end of 2027 and will subsequently be extended to Maharashtra, according to NHSRCL officials.

Boisar, one of the prominent industrial suburb within the MMR, stands to benefit significantly from the enhanced connectivity. Known for its expansive industrial area and several tourism attractions, Boisar is poised for substantial economic growth with the introduction of the bullet train service. The construction of the Boisar Bullet Train Station is well underway, with work on the station buildings progressing rapidly.

An NHSRCL official stated, "The Boisar Bullet Train Station will not only serve as a transport hub but also as an architectural landmark. The station's façade is inspired by the traditional fishing nets used by Konkani fishermen, reflecting the local culture and heritage."

The two-floor station building will offer various amenities, including lounges, waiting rooms, smoking rooms, first aid facilities, toilets, drinking water facilities, and lifts and escalators for easy level changes. Additionally, the station will feature shops in both paid and unpaid areas at the concourse level.

Located on the Boisar-Chillar State Highway near Gram-Panchayat Man, the station will have ample parking for private cars, taxis, two-wheelers, and buses, along with an auto stand, a station plaza, and green areas or parks. It will be strategically positioned 13.6 km from NH 48 (Delhi – Chennai) and 6 km from the Boisar Western Railway station and Boisar bus station.

Beyond its industrial importance, Boisar is also a hub for tourism, boasting several beaches such as Chinchani, Nandgaon, Shirgaon, Kelwa, Dahanu, and Bordi, as well as scenic spots like the Hiradpada and Kalamandevi waterfalls and the Mahalakshmi Temple. The new bullet train station will make these attractions more accessible, potentially boosting tourism in the region.