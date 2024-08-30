Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations | File

Mumbai: Construction on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is making significant progress in Maharashtra now. Key updates from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation indicate that geotechnical investigations are nearing completion, mountain tunnel work has begun, and approximately 265 open foundations (about 11 km) for pier work are complete. Foundation work is also underway at Boisar and Virar stations. Similarly works BKC bullet train station is also in full swing.

"The 135 km section of the corridor in Maharashtra, stretching from Shilphata to Zaroli village near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, is proving to be a challenging segment. This section will traverse through 95 villages and towns within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, covering Thane and Palghar districts" said an official.

"Out of the 135 km, 124 km will be elevated, comprising viaducts and bridges, including 11 steel bridges. The section will feature seven mountain tunnels and three stations—Thane, Virar, and Boisar—along with a rolling stock depot at Thane" he said.

The alignment will intersect several key infrastructures, such as the Central and Western Railway lines, Dedicated Freight Corridor, Mumbai suburban line, and the elevated Mumbai Metro Line 5. It will also span major highways including National Highway-48 and Mumbai-Agra National Highway-3. Notably, the section will have bridges over four major rivers, including a 460-meter steel bridge over the Ulhas River, which will be the project's heaviest steel structure, and a 2.32 km-long bridge over the Vaitarna River.

"Special attention is being given to the ecological impacts, as the alignment passes through sensitive wildlife areas like Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. Measures are being implemented to mitigate adverse effects on these ecological hotspots" official further stated.

As construction advances, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project edges closer to its goal of transforming regional travel. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce travel time, enhance connectivity, and mark a new era in transportation for India.