Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Gains Momentum With Launch Of 100-Meter Steel Bridge In Silvassa

A 100-meter-long steel bridge has been launched in Silvassa, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. The bridge, launched on August 25, 2024, marks a significant milestone in India's ambitious high-speed rail initiative.

Statement Of An Official Of The National High-Speed Rail Corporation

"The bridge, which weighs 1,464 metric tonnes, stands 14.6 meters tall and 14.3 meters wide. It was fabricated at a workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, and transported to Silvassa using trailers for final assembly and installation" said an official of the National High Speed Rail Corporation.

"To facilitate the launch of the bridge without the need for intermediate supports, a temporary launching nose measuring 84 meters and weighing 600 metric tonnes was attached to the main structure. This temporary nose, along with additional strengthening members, ensured stability and safety during the bridge's installation process" further added official.

According to sources, a total of 27,500 high-strength friction grip (HSFG) bolts were used to connect the components of the launching nose, while approximately 55,250 Tor-Shear Type High-Strength (TTHS) bolts were used for the main bridge structure. The bridge also features C5 system painting and elastomeric bearings to enhance its durability and resilience.

'The bridge and launching nose were assembled at a height of 14.5 meters above the ground on temporary trestles. The final launch was achieved using two semi-automatic jacks, each with a capacity of 250 tonnes, employing mac-alloy bars for precise and controlled movement" said an official.

About The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is a cornerstone of India's "Make in India" initiative, aimed at utilizing domestic resources and expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects. The project benefits from Japanese technical expertise while increasingly relying on Indian engineering capabilities and materials.

This newly launched steel bridge is the fourth of 28 such structures planned for the bullet train corridor. Each bridge is designed to meet the highest standards of safety and engineering, showcasing India's growing prowess in infrastructure development.