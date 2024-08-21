Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Completion Of Vatrak River Bridge Marks Major Milestone; Check Details Inside

Vatrak River Bridge |

In a significant advancement for India's first high-speed rail project, the construction of the Vatrak River Bridge in Kheda district, Gujarat, has been successfully completed on 20 th August. "This bridge is a crucial component of the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, aimed at revolutionizing intercity travel in the country" said an official.

"The newly completed bridge spans a length of 280 meters and is strategically positioned between the Anand and Ahmedabad bullet train stations, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time between these major hubs. The structure comprises seven full-span girders, each measuring 40 meters, supported by eight robust circular piers ranging from 9 to 16 meters in height and 3.5 to 4 meters in diameter" he said.

The Vatrak River Bridge in Kheda district, Gujarat, stretches 280 meters, seamlessly linking Anand and Ahmedabad bullet train stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor pic.twitter.com/GXIBrpRUYB — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) August 21, 2024

"The completion of the Vatrak River Bridge is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure. This achievement brings us one step closer to realizing the dream of high-speed rail connectivity between Mumbai and Ahmedabad," said a senior official involved in the project.

The Vatrak River Bridge is the tenth out of the 24 planned river bridges for the bullet train corridor, highlighting the steady progress of the project. Previously, the Mohar River bridge between Anand and Ahmedabad stations was also completed, underscoring the consistent efforts in bridging critical waterways along the route.

Originating from the hills of Dungarpur in Rajasthan, the Vatrak River enters Gujarat near the village of Moydi in Meghraj taluka, flowing gracefully through the region before meeting the Sabarmati River. The bridge is situated approximately 25 kilometers from the Anand station and 30 kilometers from the Ahmedabad station, marking it as a pivotal link in the network.

"The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is poised to transform transportation infrastructure by introducing cutting-edge technology and reducing travel time significantly between two of India's major cities. With the successful completion of key structures like the Vatrak River Bridge, the project continues to move forward with renewed vigor and dedication" said spokesperson of National High Speed Rail Corporation.

Details of the Vatrak River Bridge

Length: 280 meters

Consists of 7 Full Span Girders (40 meters each)

Height of Piers – 9 to 16 meters

08 circular piers of 3.5 meters and 4 meters diameter

This is the 10th river bridge out of 24 river bridges planned for Bullet Train project