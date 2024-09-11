Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western Line Delays Due To Point Failures

Train services disrupted due to pantograph issue at Nerul and point failures on Western Line | Representational Image

Mumbai: Train services Harbour line and Trans-Harbour lines were disrupted early Tuesday morning following a pantograph entanglement issue at Nerul. According to Central Railway (CR) officials, the incident occurred around 4:55 am, causing suspension of both UP and Down services on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines.

Harbour line services were restored by 6:55 am, and trains on the Trans-Harbour line between the Thane-Nerul section also resumed around the same time. However, services between Nerul and Panvel on the Trans-Harbour line remained suspended, affecting Thane-Panvel local trains, much to the frustration of regular commuters. Due to this problem Thane Panvel local trains were operated up to Nerul and partially cancelled between Nerul and Panvel.

In a separate incident on the Western Railway line, suburban train services were again disrupted due to a point failure between Kandivali and Malad around 12:50 pm. This affected both UP and Down fast lines, causing significant delays for the second consecutive day.

Western Railway officials reported that the issue was resolved by 1:15 pm, but passengers alleged that trains were running behind schedule up to 15 minutes throughout the afternoon.

Passengers voiced their frustration over repeated disruptions, with a commuter stating, "For the last few days, we are regularly facing train delays." Sources indicate that speed restrictions have been imposed at several locations due to ongoing work on the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali, further exacerbating delays and commuter dissatisfaction.