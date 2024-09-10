Mumbai: Thane-Panvel Local Services Suspended Due To Pantograph Entanglement At Nerul, Disrupting Morning Commute On Trans-Harbour Line

Local train services on the Thane-Panvel local train services on Trans harbour line are suspended due to a pantograph entanglement issue at Nerul, causing major disruptions on the Trans-Harbour route. The issue was reported around 4:55 am, impacting both UP and Down services on the harbour line between Vashi and Panvel and Trans harbour line.

Tweet Of Divisional Railway Manager Of Central Railway's (CR) Mumbai Division

According to a post by the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway's (CR) Mumbai division on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "Due to an Overhead Equipment (OHE) issue at Nerul, all up and down train movements between Vashi and Panvel have been significantly affected since 04:55 am."

While CR’s spokesperson confirmed that services on the UP and Down harbour line were restored at around 6:55 am, Thane-Panvel local local services remain suspended as of now.

Passengers are advised to check for updates before planning their commute. The railway authorities are working to resolve the issue.

About The Importance Of Central Railway's Harbour Line Suburban Services

Over 1 million passengers commute daily using Central Railway's Harbour Line suburban services, connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, and the Trans-Harbor Line, linking Thane to Navi Mumbai. These services play a crucial role in easing the daily travel of residents, providing a vital link between the bustling city of Mumbai and its neighboring areas like Navi Mumbai and Thane.