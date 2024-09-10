Mumbai: Central Railway Launches WhatsApp Helpline To Curb Unauthorized Travel In First Class And AC Local Trains

Central Railway | File

Mumbai: In a bid to address the rising complaints of unauthorized travel in first class on non AC local trains and air-conditioned (AC) local trains, Central Railway (CR) has re- launch a WhatsApp helpline for passengers to report such incidents. "The move aims to ensure that only passengers with valid tickets are traveling in AC and first-class coaches" said an official.

Suburban passengers travelling in AC EMU/ First class coaches can now WhatsApp on mobile number 7208819987 for complaints related to unauthorised travel.

"We appeal to all passengers to travel on a valid ticket"@Central_Railway @drmmumbaicr@YatriRailways — Sr DCM, Mumbai, CR (@srdcmmumbaicr) September 9, 2024

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division posted on 'X' (formerly Known as Twitter) at 7:05 pm on Monday, sharing the helpline number 7208819987. "Suburban passengers travelling in AC EMU/First class coaches can now WhatsApp on this mobile number for complaints related to unauthorised travel," the post read. "We appeal to all passengers to travel on a valid ticket."

One 'X' user, Sanjeev Gupta, responded to the manager’s post, stating, "I will do this in the afternoon Dombivli AC local which is used by your staff and see if someone shows up to check the tickets."

Another user chimed in, urging the railway authorities to extend the initiative to mail express trains, where similar issues of unauthorized travel have been reported.

Recently over 1000 cases of ticketless travel were detected two days special checks in first class of non AC local and AC local trains during rush hours.

Currently, Central Railway operates 66 air-conditioned local train services on weekdays in the Mumbai suburban section, out of a total of 1,810 services.

Railway officials hope that this initiative will encourage passengers to report incidents, thereby discouraging unauthorized travelers and improving the overall travel experience for those who pay for AC and first-class services.

"The WhatsApp helpline is part of CR’s broader effort to streamline operations and ensure compliance with ticketing rules, safeguarding the experience of legitimate commuters" said an official.