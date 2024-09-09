 Mumbai: Central Railway Revises Porterage Charges; Check New Rates Effective Immediately At All Stations
Licensed porters are stationed at all major railway stations to assist passengers with their luggage. Although these porters are not railway employees, they are authorized and licensed by the railways.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 02:35 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway | File

The Central Railway has decided to revise the porterage charges at railway stations with immediate effect, in accordance with directives received from the Railway Board.

According to CR, the revised porterage charges for passengers with luggage weighing up to 40 kg per head load per trip are as follows: Rs. 85 for all large stations, Rs. 80 for all medium stations, and Rs. 75 for small stations. Additionally, there is a waiting charge of Rs. 85 at large stations, Rs. 80 at medium stations, and Rs. 75 at small stations for every half an hour of waiting time. However, the first 30 minutes are free of charge.

Previously, the rate for carrying luggage was Rs. 75 at large stations, Rs. 70 at medium stations, and Rs. 65 per trip at small stations. CSMT, LTT, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan of the Mumbai division are considered as large stations.

The charge for carrying luggage weighing up to 40 kg from Central Railway to Western Railway and vice versa at Dadar station will be Rs. 85 per trip. This fee applies if the passenger avails the service for a duration not exceeding 30 minutes.

The official also announced that the revised rates for wheeled barrow services, which accommodate luggage weighing up to 160 kg, are set at Rs 135 per trip for two-wheeled or four-wheeled barrows. Additionally, the charges for transporting sick or disabled persons are Rs 135 when handled by two persons and Rs 205 when handled by four persons.

Porterage Charges:

For luggage weighing up to 40 kg per head per trip:

Large Stations: Rs 85

Medium Stations: Rs 80

Small Stations: Rs 75

Waiting Charges:

Large Stations: Rs 85 per half-hour (first 30 minutes free)

Medium Stations: Rs 80 per half-hour (first 30 minutes free)

Small Stations: Rs 75 per half-hour (first 30 minutes free)

For wheeled barrow services for luggage up to 160 kg:

Rs 135 per trip.

For carrying sick or disabled passengers:

By two persons: Rs 135By four persons: Rs 205

