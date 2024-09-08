Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission's Paryushan Celebration Concludes With Series Of Social Initiatives; See Photos

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur’s Paryushan celebration at NSCI Dome | FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur’s Paryushan celebration at NSCI Dome concluded with the announcement of Mission Africa to carry out charitable work in 16 African countries and a mega animal hospital in Malad to cater to small and large animals.

Celebrating Jainism’s biggest festival Paryushan, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur organised an 8-day long event with the last day of Samvatsari attended by governor of Maharashtra C.P. Radhakrishnan and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the minister of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The organisation announced the ‘Mission Africa’ project, which will undertake charitable work in 16 African countries on issues such as food, water, education, women’s empowerment, vocational training, agricultural development, and healthcare. The ‘Mission Africa’ initiative was launched by the ambassadors and high commissioners representing Tanzania, Kenya, The Gambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Chad, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Paryushan Mahaparva 2024 | FPJ

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan attends the event | FPJ

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan speaks at the event |

Jainism’s biggest festival Paryushan, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur organised an 8-day long event | FPJ

The festival also saw the announcement of ‘Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital’ in Malad, Mumbai, a mega facility spread across 1,00,000 sq. ft to cater to small and large animals. This hospital will serve as an advanced model for animal care offering facilities ranging from oncology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, cardiology, pathology lab, dental care to general surgery and specialised surgery.

Governor Radhakrishnan said, “Paryushan is not just a Jain festival but one of humanity. It’s heartening to see such a large gathering, especially youth, drawn to the wisdom of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, who continues to spread the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji globally. The 5 S program i.e. Satsang, Seva, Saddhna, Sports and Sankruti by Pujya Gurudevshri nurtures not only spiritually but also physically, mentally, and emotionally. The Mission’s incredible work for both humans and animals, especially in uplifting the tribal population, is impressive, and I look forward to collaborating with them for tribal welfare.”

On the occasion,Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur’s mega campaign, ‘Power of One’ was unveiled at the hands of the Governor in the presence of Gurudev Rakeshji and other guests. The donations in the form of clothes, groceries, utensils, toys etc. collected under this campaign were offered to various deserving NGOs in Mumbai. The Governor and Lodha also inaugurated the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur’s community initiative ‘Joy Avenue’ campaign to celebrate the spirit of Mumbai. With support from Lodha, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur will organise curated experiences at Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg near the Opera House in South Mumbai for a Sunday, every month. People of all age groups, families and friends will gather and participate in a plethora of fun-filled sports, wellness activities, art, dance, music etc.

‘Realise one’s true Self and serve others selflessly’ inspired by Pujya Gurudevshri’s vision, reflected in the launches of various initiatives during the Paryushan 2024 Celebrations. ‘SRMD Courses’ In the presence of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, SRMD Courses were launched. These courses, based on timeless spiritual knowledge, beautifully balance the five dimensions of life which are physical, mental, familial, social, and spiritual. These will become tools for participants to attain complete well-being and fulfillment,” said a statement from Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.