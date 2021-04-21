Raid depots, seek police help, get 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to Nagpur by 8 pm today: Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt

The bench came down in this fashion after the advocate appearing for the state MG Bhangde said, “Companies manufacturing Remdesivir aren’t located in Maharashtra. As far as government hospitals are concerned, the daily requirement of Remdesivir is given to Haffkine Institute as it is the nodal agency to acquire drugs and medical equipment for government hospitals.”

As far as private hospitals are concerned, there is a godown at Wadi in Nagpur. The godown manager sends information to collector, who manages the data. The collector then distributes Remdesivir as per the requirements of the private hospitals, further said Bhangde

“State does not have any control on sale or manufacture of Remdesivir. There is no state level committee that looks into the distribution of Remdesivir. State has no role to play in distribution of this injection among private hospitals,” added Bhangde

Justice Shukre pointed out a statement from an affidavit the state had filed that certain number of injections were not available for Nagpur. “Prima facie, the impression is that the authorities have started acting callously, and have started shirking their responsibility. Deputy collector says there is non-availability of injections. This is highly objectionable. We might take action against him,” noted Justice Shukre and added, “Isn't it the FDA's job to find out a state level solution? It is clear that these authorities aren't doing their job properly. They aren't complying with our orders. They don't want to comply it seems.”

“How can the FDA commissioner say that it isn't the procurement agency. Then whose bloody business is it?,” questioned Justice Shukre

Justice Shukre further said, “Affidavit (filed by the state) doesn't say how Thane collector got more vials than Nagpur on April 16, when there was an uneven distribution of the vials?.”