PIL in Bombay HC over shortage of oxygen in city as COVID-19 cases rise; Maha govt ordered to respond on Thursday

A PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court highlighting the shortage of oxygen in the city in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The court has ordered the Maharashtra government to respond to the plea on Thursday morning.

The plea has sought immediate supply of oxygen to the needy patients. Hearing the matter through video conferencing, the bench was informed about an incident wherein a woman's photo went viral on social media, wherein she was seen sitting in a parked autorickshaw with oxygen supply being given to her.

The bench noted that the Union government as well as the BMC weren't present for the hearing. The judges accordingly ordered the state government and other respondents to remain present for the hearing on Thursday morning.