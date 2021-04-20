COVID-19 in Mumbai: Bombay HC to hear PIL on oxygen shortage on April 22

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court highlighting the shortage of oxygen in the city in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases. The HC has ordered the Maharashtra government to respond to the plea on Thursday morning.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was moved by advocate Sneha Marjadi seeking a court monitored regulation of oxygen supply.

The plea also sought immediate supply of oxygen to the needy patients.