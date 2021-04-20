Mumbai: Bombay HC refuses to grant relief to MSRDC over delay in construction of road connecting NH3 and NH4

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) challenging an interim award against it by an Arbitration Tribunal over the construction and widening of Shilphata road near Kalyan, which would then connect the National Highway 3 and 4.

A single-judge bench of Justice Burgess Colabawalla also quashed the award of the tribunal to the extent it permitted MSRDC and a consortium of private firms to lead additional evidence for finalising the exact award.

The consortium, demanding over Rs 160 crore as charges incurred due to delay in the construction of the road, stated that it was awarded the contract to construct the road in 2006 and the deadline to complete the work was 2008. However, it couldn't complete the work within the said deadline, and the same was extended from time to time till the final extension which ended in December 2009.

The consortium through senior counsel Darius Khambatta pointed out that the delay in the work completion was not because of its own fault but because of the delay in acquisition of land parcel for widening the existing road. The project got further delayed because of the dispute regarding the Rail Over Bridge (ROB) that stood on the land, which was to be widened, claimed the consortium.