Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt to supply 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to Nagpur district

Mumbai: Observing that there is a huge disparity in the distribution of Remdesivir across the state, the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the Maharashtra government to supply 10,000 vials to Nagpur district by 8 pm on Monday. The HC even questioned as to how Thane district received more vials of Remdesivir than Nagpur, despite the latter having more Covid cases.

A bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Shreeram Modak said the state must ensure that the supply and distribution of the injection is done as per the requirement. The judges even observed that the present Covid crisis is much worst than that of last year.

"The spike in covid-19 cases being witnessed by Nagpur is of the steepest kind, not seen even during 1st phase of the pandemic, last year. The scenario has turned to its worst ever," the bench noted.

During the hearing of this suo motu PIL, the bench was informed by advocate Tushar Mandlekar appearing for one of the intervenors, that there has been a disparity in the distribution of the vials. He said that Thane received 5,328 Remdesivir vials when it had 2,448 patients whereas Nagpur was given only 3,326 vials as against 8,250 patients.

Noting this, the bench said it did not understood the "rational and logic" behind such a decision.

"There has been a disparity in the distribution of Remdesivir to various districts of Nagpur and drugs aren't being released in proportion to the requirements. We are also not aware of the requirement placed every day by the State to the Centre," the judges said.