Mumbai: MSRDC looks for agency to replace bearings, joints of JVLR and Aarey flyovers

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which takes care of a few flyovers in Mumbai, has proposed to replace bearings and expansion joints of Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road (JVLR) on Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Similarly, on Western Express highway (WEH) it wants to replace bearings and expansion joints of Aarey, National Park and Dattapada flyovers. It has floated tenders looking for an experienced agency to carry out the said flyover improvement works in a period of six months from the date of awarding of contract. The cost of work amounts to Rs 17.49 crore for the WEH flyovers and 2.31 crore for the JVLR flyover.

Reportedly, the MSRDC similarly intends to replace the damaged strip seal of expansion joints of Elphinstone and Fergusson flyovers at cost of Rs 71.53 Lakh.

The above flyovers are all crucial bridges in Mumbai connecting western suburbs to the rest of the city. Daily lakhs of vehicles use these flyovers for travelling to and fro. According to an official from MSRDC, "Replacing old bearings and expansion joints of flyover is necessary after certain years to prevent its further damage and improve the maintenance of the structure. It is a standard repair work."

Meanwhile, amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus and rising cases of Covid -19 in Mumbai all ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects have been affected. Therefore, MSRDC which desires to carry out the repair works of these flyovers will receive favourable response from bidders seems to be task. Another official said, "Bidders may approach but considering the current pandemic situation the starting of repair work may take some more time."

Interestingly, the MSRDC had proposed similar type of repair works of Sion flyover during the pre-Covid period but it was delayed initially due to poor response from bidders and later due to the flyover existing unique bearing design which took time for production. Also, the BKC Chunabhatti flyover work had affected the Sion flyover repair work.