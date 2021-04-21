Bombay HC dismisses plea to restrict SII’s Covishield trademark use

Mumbai: A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Chandrakant Bhadang of the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea from a Nanded-based pharmaceutical firm that sought injunction against the Serum Institute of India (SII) from using the name ‘Covishield’ as a trademark.

The bench observed that asking SII to not use Covishield as a trademark would cause confusion in the vaccine administration drive undertaken by the state. The firm, Cutis Biotech, that sells hand sanitisers under the brand name Covishield, claimed to have applied for registration of the trademark for its products.

SII, through senior counsel Dr Birendra Saraf, claimed that it coined the word in March 2020, for its vaccine, which has undergone all mandatory clinical tests before administering to the public. It placed on record an inter-office communication between the Purchase Department to obtain packaging material for the Covishield vaccine.