 Pydhonie Murder Case: Belgium Citizen Jagalpreet Singh Tutored Duo Over Video Call While Accused Killed Differently Abled Victim
According to the police, the victim was murdered due to a rivalry with Jagpalpreet.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
In a significant development in the Pydhonie murder wherein a speech-impaired man was allegedly killed by his two friends, police have found that a Belgium citizen Jagpalpreet Singh, 50, tutored the duo over video call, while they killed Arshad Shaikh, 30.

According to the police, he was murdered due to a rivalry with Jagpalpreet. The victim was becoming famous in the WhatsApp group comprising speech-impaired people from across the globe, which made Jagpalpreet jealous. The investigation also found that he knew about the murder plan. Later, Shaikh's wife, Ruksana, 29, was arrested for alleged collusion as she had an affair with one of the accused, Jay Chawda, 32.

Investigation revealed that another accused Shivjeet Singh, 33, had made a video call to Jagpalpreet. During the call, he witnessed the victim being strangled with a wire and then hammered to death. The cops are trying to ascertain whether the Belgium resident provided financial support to the accused.

According to the police, Chawda and Shivjeet invited Shaikh to the former's house in Pydhonie on the pretext of a party on August 5 and killed him, while taking instructions over video call. The shocking crime came to light when Chawda was spotted by railway police constable, while lugging a trolley bag on Dadar platform. The luggage concealed Shaikh's body.

Meanwhile, a Mazgaon sessions court has extended the police custody of Chawda, Shivjeet and Ruksana till July 16. 

