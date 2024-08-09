 Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

In the Pydhonie murder case, the investigation revealed that third accused Ruksana Shaikh(29), the wife of the deceased Arshad Shaikh(30), conspired with her lover, Jay Chawda(32), to have her husband killed to pave the way for their marriage.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:10 AM IST
article-image
Pydhonie Murder Case: CCTV Footages From Dadar Station Show Accused Jay Chawda Carrying Body Of Victim In Trolley Bag |

Mumbai: In the Pydhonie murder case, the investigation revealed that third accused Ruksana Shaikh(29), the wife of the deceased Arshad Shaikh(30), conspired with her lover, Jay Chawda(32), to have her husband killed to pave the way for their marriage.

The investigation also revealed that Ruksana and Chawda had been in a relationship for the past three years, during which Chawda provided financial assistance to her. The police will examine the transaction details of both accused individuals.

FPJ Shorts
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur

Police have recovered call recordings from the day before the murder, in which Chawda and Ruksana discussed the crime using sign language, said the police.

As per sources, The trolley bag in which the accused, Jay Chawda and Shivjeet Singh (33), placed the bloodied body of Shaikh was purchased a day before the murder.

According to the police, all three accused are members of a WhatsApp group with more than 200 people. The deceased, Shaikh, was considered a hero in that group, especially among physically handicapped women who often turned to him for help with their problems. He was known for always being available to assist them.

All three accused were part of the same group, which included many international speech-impaired individuals. The video of the murder was shared within this group. The police are also investigating the involvement of other group members in the case.

Read Also
Pydhonie Murder Case: Disabled Wife Arrested In Husband's Brutal Killing By Speech-Impaired Friends...
article-image

The Pydhonie police are investigating based on video call recordings where both accused individuals made a video call to Jagpal, a Belgian citizen. Additionally, a girl is seen communicating with both accused individuals using sign language. The police are examining the involvement of these two in the case.

All three accused are in police custody till August 12 for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...