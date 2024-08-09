Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Pydhonie Murder Case: CCTV Footages From Dadar Station Show Accused Jay Chawda Carrying Body Of Victim In Trolley Bag |

Mumbai: In the Pydhonie murder case, the investigation revealed that third accused Ruksana Shaikh(29), the wife of the deceased Arshad Shaikh(30), conspired with her lover, Jay Chawda(32), to have her husband killed to pave the way for their marriage.

The investigation also revealed that Ruksana and Chawda had been in a relationship for the past three years, during which Chawda provided financial assistance to her. The police will examine the transaction details of both accused individuals.

Police have recovered call recordings from the day before the murder, in which Chawda and Ruksana discussed the crime using sign language, said the police.

As per sources, The trolley bag in which the accused, Jay Chawda and Shivjeet Singh (33), placed the bloodied body of Shaikh was purchased a day before the murder.

According to the police, all three accused are members of a WhatsApp group with more than 200 people. The deceased, Shaikh, was considered a hero in that group, especially among physically handicapped women who often turned to him for help with their problems. He was known for always being available to assist them.

All three accused were part of the same group, which included many international speech-impaired individuals. The video of the murder was shared within this group. The police are also investigating the involvement of other group members in the case.

The Pydhonie police are investigating based on video call recordings where both accused individuals made a video call to Jagpal, a Belgian citizen. Additionally, a girl is seen communicating with both accused individuals using sign language. The police are examining the involvement of these two in the case.

All three accused are in police custody till August 12 for further investigation.