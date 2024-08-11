Maharashtra Government Forms New Panel To Investigate Irregularities In Mumbai University Appointments Amid Existing Probe Findings | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has formed another panel to look into irregularities in the appointments of 30-odd officials at the University of Mumbai (MU), even as two earlier probes already found major deficiencies in the recruitment process.

The committee was constituted after the tainted officials complained that they didn't get an opportunity to present their case before the previous inquiry team. The new three-member panel, headed by former Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, has been tasked with hearing the officials and presenting a report within a month.

MU has been facing the allegations of appointing these officials as Deputy Registrars (DR) and Assistant Registrars (AR) between 2009 and 2013, despite lacking the necessary qualifications. These hirings were based on three advertisements for the posts issued by the varsity - two in 2009 and one in 2013.

While an earlier probe by the state's Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) confirmed the irregularities, the Higher and Technical Education Minister, instead of acting on the findings, had sought a fresh probe into the issue. This led to the appointment of a three-member probe committee, led by Kavyitri Bahinabai Choudhary North Maharashtra University's former vice-chancellor RS Mali, in August last year.

In its report, submitted earlier this year to the government, the panel concluded that most of the appointments are marred by irregularities.

“Barring 4-5 people, all the appointees are found to be lacking in the eligibility criteria fixed for their respective job profiles. In some cases, teaching experience was accepted even though administrative experience was sought. In other instances, those who showed teaching experience had worked on temporary positions without university approval,” said the source.