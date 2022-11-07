Pune: Will not shut down BRT, it is the lifeline of the poor, says PMPML chief

Sudhir Mehta with other members of the group with Chandrakant Patil | FJP

Pune: The city needs better roads and reduction in the number of vehicles on the roads and not shutting down the bus service for the poor, said Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited Manager Dattatray Zende. He refused to entertain the demand made by Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR) to shut down the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

“BRT is a boon for the middle class and lower middle class group. The project cannot be shut down,” he said in response to a demand made by the PPCR group.

Puneites complain of badly managed traffic

Considering the increasing traffic woes and congestion on the city roads, along with the demand to close the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the PPCR group met Guardian Minister for Pune Mr Chandrakant Patil, to discuss traffic issues.

Mr Sudhir Mehta, coordinator for PPCR, told FPJ that he hoped the issues got resolved at the earliest.

“The main points that were discussed included removal of BRTs, unnecessary speed breakers and illegal encroachments. Use of technology to monitor traffic, stringent enforcement of traffic rules, creating a well researched and designed road map to improve cleanliness of the city were also discussed,” he said.

The suggestions were well received by the minister who promised to look into it, said Mehta.

Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre, also seconded removal of BRTs and submitted a letter to the effect to PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar last week.

Puneites have been complaining of badly managed traffic leading to hours stuck in congestion due to dug up roads and increased number of vehicles. DCP Rahul Shrirame, Pune Traffic, said, the police were trying their best to manage the traffic and have requested the PMC to get the road repair work done soon.

City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta has announced that regular police from 32 stations and 850 hired wardens will be deployed to handle the current traffic congestion.