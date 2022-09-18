Indore: Offices, industrial complexes along BRTS, too, to be operational 24x7

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, the offices and industrial complexes along the BRTS corridor, too, will be operational 24x7 also following the initiative of the administration of keeping Indore active throughout the day and night.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said the 11.45-kilometre BRTS corridor from the Niranjanpur Square to the Rajiv Gandhi Square would be operational. In order to operate various commercial/industrial/office institutions along the corridor during the night in the first phase, the operators of such places need to register themselves.

Industrial, commercial, office, various types of services, educational, logistic, catering restaurants and hotels (FL2 and FL3 bars) located within a 100-metre radius of the outer boundary of the corridor on either side of the corridor can register themselves. The 24x7 control room has been set up by the municipal corporation at AB Road and Anoop Nagar.