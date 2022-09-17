IIT Indore ‘open house’ conducted for JEE Advanced qualified students

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore will conduct an online ‘open house’ session on Sunday for all students seeking admission to India’s topmost engineering institutes.

The virtual interactive session aims at guiding JEE Advanced qualified students and their guardians on the different engineering courses offered by, and infrastructural facilities available at, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore.The session will address all the doubts a regular student faces after clearing JEE Advanced. It will also help them understand the IIT system better to make informed choices in future.

Students can join this event to get an insight into the values, research culture, academic programmes, entrepreneurship opportunities and much more.The panel will consist of the dean of academic affairs, dean of student affairs, dean of research and development, JEE chairman and Students’ Gymkhana representatives. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session where the students’ representatives will clear up the doubts of students.The link for joining the event will be available at the IIT Indore website and on the JOSAA portal, as well.

Read Also Indore: Guardianship certificates given to differently abled