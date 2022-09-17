Indore: Guardianship certificates given to differently abled

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mukhyamantri Janseva campaign, hundreds of divyang and senior citizens were given assistance on Saturday in the form of necessary equipment. Guardianship certificates were also given to eligible differently abled people.

The drive was rolled out in the district to coincide with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the first day of this campaign, a huge public service camp for divyangjans was organised at Amardas Hall, near Choithram Hospital. At the camp, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Manish Singh, MLA Malini Goud, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, Madhu Verma and other public representatives were present.

Necessary equipment and other aids were provided to the differently abled at the camp. Lalwani, Bhargav and Singh, listened to divyangjans’ problems and gave instructions to solve them expeditiously. At the Janseva camp, cultural presentations were made by differently abled children of disabled children’s institutions. The guests distributed certificates of legal guardianship to eligible persons with disabilities.

Along with this, battery-operated tricycles, hand-powered tricycles and wheelchairs were also distributed. On this occasion, 250 differently abled people were given medical certificates. Aadhaar registration was also done for 10 such people. Ayushman cards were made for 13 people. Eligibility slips were provided to 12 divyangjans. Also, 21 children were identified for treatment of various diseases. Pension-related problems were solved by the municipal corporation and guidance was provided to 32 divyangjans for employment through a self-employment stall and audiometry test of 45 children was done.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, joint collector Pratul Sinha, joint director (Social Justice) Suchita Beck Tirkey, MiC member and councillors were present at the camp. Registration of new divyangjans was also done at the programme. Equipment will be given to them in the coming days.

