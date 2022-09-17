IIM Indore signs MoU with the American University in Cairo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore has further expanded its international footprint and now signed its first MoU in Egypt. The institute has partnered with the American University in Cairo (AUC) to promote cooperation between academic members, students, and research groups.

Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, and Prof Ehab Abdel Rahman, Provost, AUC, signed the MoU.

Sharing delight over signing the MoU, Prof Rai noted that this is the first collaboration in Egypt. The institute now has partnerships with over 40+ institutes in 18 nations across the globe. “We at IIM Indore aim to remain contextually relevant and offer world-class academics to our students who develop into socially conscious leaders and managers. This is in line with AUC’s mission to build a culture of leadership, lifelong learning, continuing education, and serving among its graduates, and its dedication to making significant contributions to the nation and the international community in diverse fields’, he said.

This association intends to promote and encourage the exchange of academic staff and students and invite scholars to participate in joint research and fields of common interest. ‘We look forward to exploring potential joint programmes that allow the students at both ends to learn and understand the cultures of both nations, thereby strengthening India’s association with Egypt,' he added.

Prof Rahman noted that IIM Indore is one of the premier business schools in India, with a Triple Crown Accreditation. “We are happy to sign an MoU with IIM Indore, one of the top-ranked institutes in India with three prestigious institutions. This alliance would help our students and faculty members in visiting India, giving them insights into their culture and gaining experience from the rich history and robustly designed education system,” he said.

He added that the association includes an exchange of research and educational data to be used for education and training purposes. “India is known for its ethos, values, morals, and education. While our students will be exposed to the latest managerial practices in India through IIM Indore’s exchange programme; our faculty will get a platform to collaborate with IIM Indore’s faculty and work on joint research that aims at contributing to both nations,” Prof Rahman added.