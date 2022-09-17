Indore: EOW books firm owner, 3 others for duping people of crores

EOW office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a case against a company owner and three others for duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of investment. The accused allegedly lured the investors by promising to double their money. Further investigations are underway. All the accused are absconding.

SP (EOW) Dhananjay Shah said that a complaint was received that Navin Lodhi, owner of Pahal India Marketing, and others took money from the people in the name of investing their money. Ongoing investigation revealed that Lodhi had opened a bank account in September 2018. Till April 2019, Rs 4.09 crore was deposited and Rs 3.09 crore was withdrawn from this bank account.

According to the officials, Lodhi and his accomplices took money from the people on the pretext of investment with the promise that they would double the amount. However, after collecting money from investors, they shut down their office and fled. When the investors tried to contact Lodhi, his mobile phone was also found switched off. Later, they lodged a complaint of fraud against him.Three of his accomplices are from Dewas. A case under relevant section has been registered and a search is on for the accused.