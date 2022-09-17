Indore: “Power distributors, consumers should have info about energy efficiency”

Representational pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Describing the usefulness of energy efficiency and energy literacy campaign, Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam managing director Karmaveer Sharma here on Friday said that the information about energy efficiency is necessary for the producer, the distributor and the consumer.

“Unless there is a commitment to energy efficiency at all levels, we will not be able to meet our goal,” he said while addressing a one day workshop on energy efficiency organised jointly by Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam and PHD Chamber of Commerce at Hotel Marriott in the city on Friday.

Sharma and Indore Smart City CEO Rishab Gupta attended the programme as chief guest and special guest respectively.

In a technical session, EESL senior manager Vaibhav Gupta said that since DISCOMs are the link between consumers and policy makers, they (DISCOMs) should do load research studies and also include demand side management in power purchase decisions.

Energy Development Corporation additional executive engineer Surendra Bajpai gave information about energy literacy and energy efficiency programmes.

Bajpai said that demand side management is the process of reducing the demand or consumption of energy at the end point of the load, wherein the consumer is prepared or motivated to consume less by different technologies and modes.

Technical speaker from New Delhi, Capital Power Systems senior manager Suresh Pandit discussed the case study of demand side management and explained how consumers can not only reduce their energy demand by using smart metres but also make them more efficient.

