Indore: International conference on transdisciplinary research begins at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day international conference on ‘Transdisciplinary Research: Issues and Challenges’ commenced at DAVV auditorium on Monday. The conference is being organised by the School of Economics.

USA university faculty member Prof Lakshmi Iyer was the chief guest at the inaugural function which was presided over by DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

PK Singh was keynote speaker and Prof Amitabh Kundu special guest.

On Day-I of the conference participants had the chance to hear from a wide range of speakers as they discussed and explored problems related to transdisciplinary research.

Vishakha Kutumbale, project coordinator and conference convener under UGC-STRIDE scheme, hosted the opening session.

“The conference is aimed at educating students and researchers about transdisciplinary research,” said School of Economics head Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Various facets of data science and transdisciplinary research were highlighted by Prof Lakshmi Iyer.

She discussed her research interests and passions, including inclusivity for women in STEM professions and her study on ground water management in Rajasthani villages.

While acknowledging the outstanding effort teachers have been making since the start of the pandemic, Kundu from JNU underlined the initiatives taken to minimise the digital divide and the continuation of online teaching and learning.

Jain said that research should be pertinent to society because it may be used to create policies that would promote society's welfare.

Rector Dr Ashok Sharma and registrar Anil Sharma also spoke on the occasion.