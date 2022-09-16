Indore: City receives over 1.25 inches rainfall in 24 hours, total crossed 44.8 inches

Representative Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rain continued to lash the city for the second consecutive day on Friday. The intermittent rains started on Wednesday evening and continued till Friday morning

The city received over one inch of rainfall in 24 hours from Thursday morning to Friday morning, bringing the overall rainfall to date to 44.8 inches (1140 mm).

With this, Indore's one of the major sources of tap water supply Yeshwant Sagar Lake filled to its capacity, and Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to open the gates of its dam anytime in the next couple of hours to maintain the level of the overflowing lake.

The dam's gate was opened two days ago and the IMC has decided to open the gates again if the same conditions prevail.

There was intermittent rain with varied intensity in different parts of the city on Friday morning. The meteorological department, forecast that the weather would remain the same in the city over the next couple of days. The change in weather conditions also provided relief to the citizens from the stifling heat and humidity.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius (4 degree Celsius below normal), on Thursday. The minimum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Celsius above normal). The humidity level was 92 percent in the morning; it increased to 93 percent in the evening.