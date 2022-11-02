Pune: Close down BRT, demands MLA Sunil Tingre

Sunil Tingre with Vikram Kumar | FPJ Photo

Pune: Pune has been going through major traffic issues for the past few months now. Looking at the increasing traffic woes and increase in time of on road vehicles along with people getting stuck in heavy traffic jams almost everyday prompted city MLA Sunil Tingre to demand shutting down of BRT totally and opening up the lanes in the entire city of Pune.

While talking to FPJ about the same, Tingre said, “Given the traffic woes in the city and many sharing their experiences over getting stuck in severe traffic jams almost daily, I submitted a demand to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) asking the city officials to immediately shut down BRT and at least open the routes so that plying of vehicles can be made easy and traffic can be eased up.”

He also claimed that, BRT lanes, specifically the ones that stretches from Wadgaonsheri to nagar road, Kharadi is totally flawed.

“The traffic and the congestion the BRT is causing is huge and is a menace. We demanded in our letter that BRT be shut it down immediately and help the city be traffic free so that vehicles can ply easily without getting stuck,” he said.

Another local politician requesting anonymity shared that, “On last Sunday I was myself stuck in the traffic jam in Pune and took over four hours to reach home. I could see people being harassed when they take BRT lanes but the traffic is so huge that vehicles try to find a way to reach their destination. This again causes the traffic officials to penalise the vehicle owners for using BRT lanes. This is wrong. We need the BRT lanes to be removed totally. Earlier too buses were plying in the city without causing much traffic jam, then why do we need such lanes now?” He questioned.

About PMC commisioner Vikram Kumar, Tingre said, “The commissioner was very positive and received the criticism and demand very optimistically. He promised to resolve the issue soon.”

One of the sources also shared that, Pune city police too have now demanded to open up the BRT lanes so that the traffic congestion in Pune can be smoothened out. However, this has not been yet confirmed by the PMC officials.