Pune: No COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 25 due to unavailability of doses

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday evening announced that all the vaccination centres will remain closed on Tuesday, May 25.
"Vaccination to remain closed on May 25 at all centers in Pune Municipal corporation area due to shortage of vaccine stock," Mohol tweeted.
PMC reports 494 new COVID-19 cases:
The PMC on Monday reported 494 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 9,724. Besides, 36 fatalities were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 8212. 1410 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,48,352.
Maharashtra records 22,122 COVID-19 cases:
Maharashtra recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's infection tally beyond the 56-lakh mark to 56,02,019, while 361 more deaths pushed the toll to 89,212, the health department said. Recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases.
A statement from the health department said 42,320 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 51,82,592. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 92.51 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.59 per cent, the department said. Maharashtra is now left with 3,27,580 active cases, it said.
Does vaccination protect us against newer strains?
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said the vaccination is likely to protect us against newer strains/mutated virus of SARS-CoV-2. "Based on the available data, the mutations are unlikely to make the vaccine ineffective," the Ministry said.
The Ministry said the body responds to vaccination by making more than one type of antibodies to virus parts including spike protein. "Therefore, all vaccines are expected to provide a reasonable amount of protection against the mutated virus also," it added.
