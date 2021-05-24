No indication 'as of now' that children will be 'severely affected' in third COVID-19 wave, says govt

In the first wave, the severe disease occurred primarily in the elderly and individuals with co-morbidities. In the current (second) wave, large number of younger age group (30-45 years) individuals have developed the severe disease as also those without co-morbidities, said IAP. Now, after the second wave is over, if we do not continue following COVID appropriate behaviour, the third wave (if it occurs) is likely to infect the remaining non-immune individuals – that may include children also, IAP advisory added.

"Children are as susceptible as adults and older individuals to develop infection, but not severe disease. It is highly unlikely that the third wave will predominantly or exclusively affect children," it further said.

Meanwhile, talking about the effect of the pandemic on children and young people, AIIMS, Delhi director Randeep Guleria on Monday said that children have suffered collateral damage due to mental stress, smartphone addiction and education challenges amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.