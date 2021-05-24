'Will supply only to Centre': Pfizer after refusing to sell COVID-19 vaccines to Delhi govt directly

This comes after the company refused to sell its COVID-19 vaccines directly to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. Not only Pfizer, but also Moderna has refused to sell directly.

"We have spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone," said Kejriwal.

"I appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute them to the states. We have lost a lot of time. We need vaccines at war footing," he added.

On Sunday, Moderna had refused to send supplies of its COVID-19 vaccines directly to Punjab after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led government's request. "One of a Covid vaccine manufacturer ‘Moderna’ has refused to send direct vaccination to Punjab government as according to their policy, they only deal with Government of India & not with any state govt or private parties, disclosed Nodal Officer for vaccination Mr Vikas Garg," Punjab government said in a statement.