Moderna refuses to send COVID-19 vaccines to Punjab, says it only deals with Central govt

Reportedly, the Punjab government had approached Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson after being directed by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. However, only Moderna has replied till now.

Meanwhile, Punjab has been forced to stop vaccinations due to unavailability of vaccines for the last three days.

Punjab has been been able to buy only 4.2 lakh vaccine doses, including 66,000 received yesterday, under the Centre's Phase 3 (18-44 age group) allocation. Up to 3.65 lakh of these have already been used up, leaving only 64,000 now, Garg said in a statement.

"All efforts are being made for procurement of vaccines to meet the acute shortage in the state, which had received fewer than 44 lakh vaccine doses so far from the Government of India,” he added.