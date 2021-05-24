COVID-19: Does vaccination protect us against newer strains? Here's what govt has to say

These include 97,60,444 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,06,890 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,49,91,357 FLWs who have received the first dose, 83,33,774 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 1,06,21,235 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 6,09,11,756 and 98,18,384 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,66,45,457 and 1,82,62,665 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.30 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

(With PTI inputs)