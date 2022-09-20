e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Delivery boy allegedly kissed female customer; arrested

Pune: Delivery boy allegedly kissed female customer; arrested

The incident reportedly comes from September 17.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Zomato delivery/representative image | Image credit: Google

Pune: A food delivery boy was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl in Pune, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Raees Shaikh.

The incident reportedly comes from September 17. When a 19-year-old girl ordered food from an online portal and as the delivery was made, the boy took to get close to the customer.

Read Also
Viral video shows woman hitting Zomato delivery partner with shoes; company responds
article-image

"Girl alleges she ordered on Zomato, Raees Shaikh came for delivery and asked for water. When she gave him water, he pulled her close and molested her," said Senior Inspector, Kondhwa Police station.

As per reports, the 40-year-old accused Raees Shaikh allegedly kissed the girl twice on the cheeks after delivering the food pretending to say "Thank You".

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 354 and 354A.

Further investigations are underway.

Read Also
Mumbai: Cafe Madras' rude behaviour towards Swiggy Genie goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Mumbai updates: Civic body announces 12-hour water cut in parts of Thane on Wednesday

Mumbai updates: Civic body announces 12-hour water cut in parts of Thane on Wednesday

Pune: Delivery boy allegedly kissed female customer; arrested

Pune: Delivery boy allegedly kissed female customer; arrested

Thane: Stolen cars worth Rs 21 lakh recovered; 2 held

Thane: Stolen cars worth Rs 21 lakh recovered; 2 held

Navi Mumbai sees decrease in COVID cases, total stands at 240

Navi Mumbai sees decrease in COVID cases, total stands at 240