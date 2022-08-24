e-Paper Get App

Viral video shows woman hitting Zomato delivery partner with shoes; company responds

Zomato replied and wrote, "We're getting this checked."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
A video of a woman hitting a Zomato delivery agent with her footwear had surfaced on social media a few days ago. After the video raised questions over the violent act, Zomato replied and wrote, "We're getting this checked."

The incident surfaced amidst similar instances of woman assaulting men in public, from Noida females thrashing auto-rickshawalas to hitting a security guard out of uncontrolled anger. Also, in a recent case, Gwalior girls were spotted harassing a auto driver over eye-teasing claims.

In this case of the food delivery partner being hit, the man approached a neighbour (@bogas04 on Twitter) for help during the chaos. The female customer had accepted the order in an aggressive way while later returning to beat the man with her shoe. Bystanders took to capture the incident on camera.

The Twitter user who shared the video of the incident suggested that the woman had tried to snatch the order from the delivery agent. Quoting the Zomato employee, the tweet read, "He said he told her it's a delivery order, asked her for the receipt to tally it, but she didn't listen and started hitting him."

