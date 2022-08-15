e-Paper Get App

Domino's Pizza receives criticism over viral video showing cleaning mops touching dough; disappointed netizens share memes

The clip claims to show a Bengaluru based Domino's Pizza outlet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
Domino's Pizza | Twitter

Rainy season can lead to cravings for food feasts, isn't it? From onion pakodas to a slice of pizza, people might enjoy spending their long weekend in a foodie fashion. However, amidst the love the well known pizza brand, Domino's Pizza, a viral video claimed that its outlet has compromised on health and hygiene of customers.

A video showing cleaning mops in close contact with pre-processing pizza doughs surfaced on the internet. It not only spread a wave of caution but also attracted range and disappointment from netizens. The clip suggested to have shown the scene from a Bengaluru based Domino's Pizza outlet.

Watch video:

Soon after netizens were notified of the incident, they took to criticize the brand. Memes and angry texts flooded social media. Meanwhile, the company announced of #EarnYourFreeDOM. Suggesting it a stock clearance strategy, Twitter users doted connection between Domino's offering free pizza on Independence day 2022 and the unhygienic dough storage video.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Domino’s told Moneycontrol, “The issue is a month old and action has been taken as per the company protocols.”

