Social media lauds Delhi metro incident of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan; details inside

Frequent users of public transport might be better aware of the filth spread around, from the tobacco spits of taxiwalas to citizens littering used bus and train tickets. However, an incident from Delhi metro throws light of an individual's responsibility towards cleanliness and nation's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

As local trains are a lifeline to Mumbaikars, Delhi metro serves to the people there. The incident from 2017 has resurfaced on social media where a youth was seen cleaning the floor of Delhi metro. After the tiffin box of a co-passenger accidently emptied on the floor of the public transport, a boy named Pranjal Dubey took to his contribution towards keeping the public place clean and tidy. The incident was originally brought to notice via Shubham Verma.

Check full story below:

Recently, as the post went viral after being re-shared by netizens, the central government's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, also took acknowledge Dubey and his efforts.

"Here's a citizen who walks the talk of Swacchta (cleanliness)," it tweeted. "Pranjal Dubey showed the true meaning of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) by picking up the food spilled on the floor by a co-passenger and wiping the floor with his handkerchief. Let's draw inspiration and pledge to keep clean."