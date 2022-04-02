Pune: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Alternate Fuel Conclave

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has inaugurated Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC) in Pune.

‘’This Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave will further Maharashtra’s commitment to quicken the transition to clean and green mobility and assist the decarbonisation of the transport sector,’’ he had said earlier.

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC) in Pune. pic.twitter.com/sK8TrVApae — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will be hosting the conference in collaboration with MCCIA.

Aaditya said that this conclave will be held annually and the core aim is to engage all stakeholders including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), customers (government, municipal corporations and private individuals), green energy producers and attract potential investors to MIDC industrial estates with a particular focus on alternate fuels technology and positioning Maharashtra as a leader in the domain. ‘’Furthermore, this conclave will also act as a platform for dialogue between key stakeholders on clean mobility and create awareness about green mobility initiatives across the state,’’ he added.

The department of environment and climate change has selected Pune as the host city due to its unique identity as home to major automotive manufacturers and ancillary units. It also has a large base of micro, small and medium enterprises, a strong information technology ecosystem and the presence of large academic institutions. These factors make the city an important hub for clean mobility in India.

The proposed conclave comes close on the heels of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his annual budget for 2022-23 said the share of electric vehicles by 2025 in vehicle registration will be 10% to share of public transport and 25% in big cities.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:55 PM IST