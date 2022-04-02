Rumours being circulated to discredit Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lashed out against opposition parties for allegedly conspiring to defame Maharashtra.

Thackeray was speaking on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan ceremony of GST Bhavan building at Wadala, today,

"An atmosphere is being created that there are rumors circulating somewhere in the government. But they are not true. We have named this government as Mahavikas Aghadi. Mahavikas is not just in our name, we are implementing it on the ground," Thackeray said via video conference.

"There are some people who want to create bitterness in us , I would like to say that if not for Maharashtra's contribution, the country's economy would be hit significantly," the CM added.

The CM's statement comes amid rumours of a widening rift among MVA colleagues.

Dismissing speculations that Thackeray was not happy with Walse-Patil, the Chief Minister’s Office quoting Thackeray in a clarification said, ‘’I have full faith in my cabinet colleagues and they are working very well. Such reports are baseless and misleading." CM also thereby made it amply clear that there was no plan to divest Walse-Patil of the home department or Shiv Sena taking the charge of the home department.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:49 AM IST