Watch Videos: Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa; processions carried out across state

Gudi Padwa, also called Samvatsar Padvo is being celebrated in Maharashtra today. It is a new year for Hindus and considered as an auspicious day. From children to women everyone was seen celebrating Gudhipadwa in traditional attire. Drums are being played by kids and also by men and women in procession rallies across Maharashtra.
It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar and is also the first day of the new year for the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region.
Women performed Lezim on the streets of Laxmi Nagar in Nagpur as Maharashtra is celebrating Gudi Padwa today.
Men and Women together were playing drums in Nagpur. Everyone was dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire like men in Kurta and women were seen in Sari.